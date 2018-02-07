Robert Makete‚ 59‚ sat outside his shack on Tuesday‚ trying to explain to journalists how the planned handing over of memorandum about water resulted in he and his wife‚ Olivia Makete‚ 52‚ being kicked in front of Luthuli house - in full view of police.

To hear this story‚ one has to go to Orange Farm. The journey to the Makete’s home is in itself quite tricky – and it’s a journey that demonstrates exactly why the couple were at Luthuli House on Monday in the first place.

Journalists began gathering at a fruit seller’s yard in Orange Farm Extension 10‚ an informal settlement next to the Golden Highway.

Makete was stunned to see so many people looking for his wife. But perhaps he shouldn't have been; after all‚ his wife was the victim of a caught-on-camera beating at the hands of a senior ANC members just a day earlier.

“Where is she?” one of the journalists asked.

“She is doing laundry‚” Makete replied‚ as reporters‚ accompanied by community members‚ walked between the shacks.

But one of the community shouted: “How can you send a woman who is in pain to go and do laundry? You are an unreasonable man.”

“I did not send her‚” Makete replied‚ calmly.