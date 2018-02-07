Tens of thousands of commuters who used Cape Town’s Central Line are still waiting for Metrorail to say when the train service‚ suspended since January 8‚ will be restored. Meanwhile commuters on the Northern Line were greeted by a filthy toilet this week.

The service on the Central Line came to a halt last month when United National Transport Union (UNTU) members refused to work after the killing of a security guard. On 30 January Sonja Carstens‚ Media and Liaison Officer at UNTU‚ said the union’s members were “ready to resume their duties”‚ following an agreement with the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (PRASA) on security for workers.

But the service was suspended again immediately after vandalism on the line. It is now the fifth week that no trains have run. Spokesperson for Metrorail‚ Riana Scott‚ said taking into account single and return ticket sales‚ weekly ticket sales and monthly ticket sales‚ 48‚000 tickets were sold on the Central Line per weekday.