Twin Tower victim's helping hand in Knysna

A US businessman whose company was wiped out in the 9/11 attacks is quietly helping victims of the devastating fires rebuild their lives in one of Knysna’s poorest suburbs.

Thanks to the generosity of Fred Alger‚ the families of 48 fire victims from White Location now have access to basic electricity. They were left in the dark after the fire in June 2017.

Alger lost his brother‚ nephew and the entire staff of the Fred Alger Investment Firm during the collapse of the Twin Towers in New York. At the age of 65 he had to rebuild his entire business. He also started a trust in his name to help other victims of loss and devastation.