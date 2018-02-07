South Africa

What did SA spend their December bonuses on?

07 February 2018 - 14:53 By Naledi Shange
Most people spent their December bonuses on food according to BankservAfrica.
Most people spent their December bonuses on food according to BankservAfrica.
Image: GALLO IMAGES

So what did most South Africans spend their December pay cheques and bonuses on?

Was it on paying off loans incurred throughout the year? Booking fancy holiday homes or buying school uniforms and stationery ahead of the new school year?

None of the above.

Most of their December spending went towards food. So says BankservAfrica‚ Africa’s largest automated payments clearing house.

According to their Economic Transaction Index‚ the main purchases recorded over the December holidays were at grocery stores and supermarkets.

"[There were] supermarkets followed by service stations‚ eating places and restaurants‚ family clothing stores‚ and convenience stores and specialty markets‚ indicating the greater spending tendency towards consumables"‚ the group said.

The highest spend‚ however‚ came from one person who swiped R5-million in a single transaction!

It was not immediately clear what this huge swipe was for.

The person who showed the most activity on their account swiped 1‚160 times in the December period.

Just like during the 2016 festive season‚ South Africans were seemingly rushing to stores just ahead of the Christmas period with the most transactions being recorded on December 23.

While times may be tough with South Africans feeling the economic pinch‚ it seems they had more money to spend in the 2017 Christmas period compared to 2016.

The amount of transactions processed by BankservAfrica between December 1 and 31 2017 reached R51-billion.

This was nine percent higher than the R46-billion it processed a year earlier.

READ MORE

R800‚000 stolen from City of Joburg recovered

Over R800‚000 that was fraudulently paid to a firm of attorneys has been returned to the City of Johannesburg. 
News
2 days ago

'I'm a real person' - AKA responds to being mocked over his heartbreak

Even though AKA tried to convince Twitter that his heartbreak is real and that he's also human, tweeps still showed him no sympathy. 
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Durban security guard shot in face during daring daytime robbery

A security guard is fighting for his life in a Durban hospital after he was shot in the face during a business robbery in the city centre on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Secret smoke break causes Durban police station fire South Africa
  2. READ NOW | The new Times Select: Smart news without the noise South Africa
  3. Thousands of train commuters still stranded in Cape Town South Africa
  4. Durban municipal security guard killed in second daylight heist South Africa
  5. Questions over child porn images during school counsellor rape trial South Africa

Latest Videos

SpaceX launches world's most powerful operational rocket
Explainer: Why Sona was cancelled and what comes next
X