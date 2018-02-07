South Africa

Will ANC women beater get his day in court?

07 February 2018 - 11:12 By Naledi Shange
ANC supporters attack a bakkie suspected to be carrying BLF members, outside Luthuli House in Johannesburg on 5 February 2018.
ANC supporters attack a bakkie suspected to be carrying BLF members, outside Luthuli House in Johannesburg on 5 February 2018.
Image: Alon Skuy

While ANC Johannesburg branch secretary Thabiso Setona had handed himself over at the Johannesburg central police station after he was filmed assaulting a woman outside Luthuli House‚ he was later released without having had appeared in court.

"The case is being investigated at Johannesburg central and the victim's statement will go into that document‚" said Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini.

The victim‚ Olivia Makete‚ limped to the Orange Farm police station on Tuesday to submit her statement to the police.

"The prosecutor did not place the case on the roll due to the further investigations that must be done‚" Dlamini clarified.

Setona‚ however‚ may never have his day in court. This after Makete and her husband‚ Robert‚ said they were willing to let the matter rest if they were to be paid R20‚000.

TimesLIVE contacted the ANC Johannesburg region to clarify whether Setona had paid the damages. Spokesperson Jolidee Mathongo said he was unaware of the request by the victim.

They went to ANC HQ for help...but got home bruised and beaten

Robert Makete‚ 59‚ sat outside his shack on Tuesday‚ trying to explain to journalists how the planned handing over of memorandum about water resulted ...
News
7 hours ago

"Setona is not speaking to the media at the moment‚" Mathongo added.

The party is pursuing disciplinary action against Setona‚ who has since been suspended.

Setona was caught on camera‚ kicking a woman he thought had come to Luthuli House as part of a pro-Zuma march on Monday. He has since apologised for his actions.

In a series of tweets‚ published on his behalf by the ANC's Greater Johannesburg region‚ Setona said he was remorseful.

"I apologise unequivocally for my heinous acts against an innocent woman. I extend my apology not only to the victim I caused grievous harm to‚ but to her family‚ the ANC and South Africa at large‚" Setona said.

"My behaviour cannot and should not be justified. No amount of anger should lead one to acting in the manner that I did‚" he said.

Beating left me unable to walk‚ says Luthuli House assault victim

Olivia Makete struggled to walk when she woke up on Tuesday‚ still in agony after being kicked by ANC members “defending” Luthuli House.
News
20 hours ago

"I acknowledge with great shame and guilt my barbaric and dehumanising acts and hope that the woman whom I harmed finds it in her to one day forgive me."

Makete told journalists on Tuesday that she and a group of other residents had gone to Luthuli House to deliver their requests for roads‚ electricity‚ water and sanitation to the ruling party.

It is understood that the group had been picked up by a truck organised by Black First Land First (BLF) local leaders‚ who said they were going to deliver a memorandum about their grievances at the ANC's headquarters. Instead‚ several of them returned home battered and bruised.

An elderly woman was brutally assaulted on Monday, February 5 2018 when the BLF led a march to Luthuli House to demand that the ANC allow President Jacob Zuma to finish his term as state president...

Most read

  1. DNA shows first modern Briton had dark skin, blue eyes Sci-Tech
  2. READ NOW | The new Times Select: Smart news without the noise South Africa
  3. School‚ MEC and Minister blamed for 2014 killer blaze at school for the deaf South Africa
  4. Mineworker killed at Sibanye-Stillwater mine South Africa
  5. Farmers' water use was not properly managed‚ says Maimane South Africa

Latest Videos

SpaceX launches world's most powerful operational rocket
Explainer: Why Sona was cancelled and what comes next
X