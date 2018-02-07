While ANC Johannesburg branch secretary Thabiso Setona had handed himself over at the Johannesburg central police station after he was filmed assaulting a woman outside Luthuli House‚ he was later released without having had appeared in court.

"The case is being investigated at Johannesburg central and the victim's statement will go into that document‚" said Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini.

The victim‚ Olivia Makete‚ limped to the Orange Farm police station on Tuesday to submit her statement to the police.

"The prosecutor did not place the case on the roll due to the further investigations that must be done‚" Dlamini clarified.

Setona‚ however‚ may never have his day in court. This after Makete and her husband‚ Robert‚ said they were willing to let the matter rest if they were to be paid R20‚000.

TimesLIVE contacted the ANC Johannesburg region to clarify whether Setona had paid the damages. Spokesperson Jolidee Mathongo said he was unaware of the request by the victim.