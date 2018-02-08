Angry Unisa students go on the rampage in Durban stoning cars

A group of several hundred Unisa students went on the rampage in central Durban on Thursday stoning cars‚ including police vehicles.

Police appeared unable to control the group who were initially gathered outside the Unisa campus in Stalwart Simalane Street.

The group headed towards Durban's City Hall.

Earlier in the day the SRC threatened a “national shutdown” of the university should a National Student Financial Aid Scheme [NSFAS] funding crisis remain unresolved.

National SRC President Zandile Sodladla said that thousands of students had not received study grants - preventing registration and commencement of their academic programme.

Close to 80‚000 students enrol themselves annually in the correspondence institution in KZN.

This is a developing story.