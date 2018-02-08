South Africa

Angry Unisa students go on the rampage in Durban stoning cars

08 February 2018 - 14:13 By Jeff Wicks
Protesting UNISA students blocked Stalwart Simelane street in Durban.
Protesting UNISA students blocked Stalwart Simelane street in Durban.
Image: Jackie Clausen

A group of several hundred Unisa students went on the rampage in central Durban on Thursday stoning cars‚ including police vehicles.

Police appeared unable to control the group who were initially gathered outside the Unisa campus in Stalwart Simalane Street.

The group headed towards Durban's City Hall.

Earlier in the day the SRC threatened a “national shutdown” of the university should a National Student Financial Aid Scheme [NSFAS] funding crisis remain unresolved.

National SRC President Zandile Sodladla said that thousands of students had not received study grants - preventing registration and commencement of their academic programme.

Close to 80‚000 students enrol themselves annually in the correspondence institution in KZN.

This is a developing story.

READ MORE

Unisa SRC threatens 'national shutdown'

The student representative council of Unisa has threatened a “national shutdown” of the university should a National Student Financial Aid Scheme ...
News
1 hour ago

‘High and dry’ Unisa students warn NFSAS of ‘trouble’

KwaZulu-Natal University of South Africa students who claim to have been left high and dry by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NFSAS) have ...
News
23 hours ago

Police fire teargas‚ rubber bullets and stun grenades at Unisa students

Police and Unisa students clashed outside the Durban campus on Monday.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Drought is national disaster and Western Cape is worst off‚ says Van Rooyen South Africa
  2. READ NOW | The new Times Select: Smart news without the noise South Africa
  3. Angry Unisa students go on the rampage in Durban stoning cars South Africa
  4. Most victims of hate crime in SA are black‚ male and foreign South Africa
  5. Driver who ploughed into JMPD officers says he was on medication South Africa

Latest Videos

SpaceX launches world's most powerful operational rocket
Explainer: Why Sona was cancelled and what comes next
X