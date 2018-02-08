As Cape Town drought bites, what is 'Day Zero'?

Cape Town is in the grip of a catastrophic three-year-long drought as winter rains have repeatedly failed causing dam levels to drop to dangerously low levels.

South Africa's second city is now facing the prospect of having to turn the taps off under a so-called "Day Zero" scenario to conserve the city's remaining water supplies.

We explain what that would mean for the "Mother City," as South Africans affectionately call Cape Town:

What is Day Zero?

"Day Zero" is the day when city officials will be forced to cut off the normal water supply to 75 percent of the city's homes -- more than one million households.

Instead, families and some commercial users will be forced to queue at 200 water collection points across the city to collect a daily allocation of 25 litres (6.6 US gallons) until water reserves are boosted.

Authorities have said that the collection sites will likely be guarded by police or military personnel.