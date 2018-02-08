At last some good news about the Western Cape water crisis: Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane and Western Cape Premier Helen Zille have had a cordial meeting and even discussed their grandchildren.

That was the big surprise to come out of a media briefing in parliament on Thursday‚ where Mokonyane spoke of a “very productive meeting” with Zille despite an exchange of heated public utterances in recent weeks relating to water.

“Firstly we talked about our grandchildren and how good it is after all this hectic work to go back to our grandkids‚” Mokonyane said of the meeting earlier this week‚ facilitated by organised agriculture.

She said the meeting helped to clarify national government’s role in coordinating the drought response. It also identified obstacles delaying emergency water procurement plans.