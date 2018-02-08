The woman had a laptop computer with her with a data connection and asked the official what she needed to do to complete her application. She said the official asked her to pay him R300. She said she did not have enough money and gave the official R150.

“Upon being informed about the incident‚ the National Treasury took decisive action and was immediately in contact with the company’s management to take the necessary disciplinary steps‚” Tshwete said.

He said the disciplinary steps would be taken by the service provider.

“However‚ the National Treasury ensured that the staff member of the company contracted is barred from working at the centre‚” Tshwete said.

Tshwete said there were notices in the walk-in centre stipulating that the service was for free‚ and no payment should be made.

“Staff and contractors are briefed by the National Treasury on a number of occasions in respect of accepting gifts‚ money and informal contact with suppliers.”

* Based on initial information given to TimesLIVE‚ it was stated in an earlier article that the man was a Treasury official. However‚ the National Treasury has subsequently clarified that he worked for a company managing its call centre.