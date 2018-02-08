Employee managing Treasury’s call centre suspended over R150 bribe
The National Treasury says a man working for a company that is managing Treasury's call centre has been suspended after he allegedly solicited a bribe from a member of the public.
Treasury spokesman Mayihlome Tshwete responded to a complaint on Twitter on Wednesday from a member of the public who was asked to deposit money into the official’s account.
The woman went to the National Treasury’s offices in Pretoria to get assistance in finishing an online application to be included in the Treasury’s suppliers’ database.
Tshwete said the staff member of the company‚ which is contracted by the National Treasury to run the contact centre of the Treasury’s Central Supplier Database‚ informed the woman that the computer system was offline.
Upon being informed about the incident‚ the National Treasury took decisive action and was immediately in contact with the company’s management to take the necessary disciplinary stepsMayihlome Tshwete
The woman had a laptop computer with her with a data connection and asked the official what she needed to do to complete her application. She said the official asked her to pay him R300. She said she did not have enough money and gave the official R150.
“Upon being informed about the incident‚ the National Treasury took decisive action and was immediately in contact with the company’s management to take the necessary disciplinary steps‚” Tshwete said.
He said the disciplinary steps would be taken by the service provider.
“However‚ the National Treasury ensured that the staff member of the company contracted is barred from working at the centre‚” Tshwete said.
Tshwete said there were notices in the walk-in centre stipulating that the service was for free‚ and no payment should be made.
“Staff and contractors are briefed by the National Treasury on a number of occasions in respect of accepting gifts‚ money and informal contact with suppliers.”
* Based on initial information given to TimesLIVE‚ it was stated in an earlier article that the man was a Treasury official. However‚ the National Treasury has subsequently clarified that he worked for a company managing its call centre.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE