The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF)‚ an agency of the Department of Arts and Culture‚ has condemned the violent threats surrounding the screening of the controversial film Inxeba (The Wound)

The foundation said the film’s producers‚ supported by the NFVF‚ have already laid complaints with the SA Human Rights Commission and the Commission for Gender Equality.

“As part of its mandate to promote the South African film industry locally and internationally‚ the NFVF provides funding for local films. During the 2016/2017 financial year the NFVF provided funding which contributed towards the production of 52 films‚ and Inxeba was one of these films.

"It is important that the content we assist in getting produced disrupts and propels audiences to introspect and Inxeba’s focus on important aspects of our culture and traditions‚ while addressing topical issues of identity‚ masculinity and sexuality‚ does just that. The disruption of the screening of Inxeba should be troubling to all South Africans as it is against the spirit of our constitution. And I hope that we as South Africans will engage constructively around these issues.” said Zama Mkosi‚ NFVF CEO.

The controversial movie has drawn criticism for its portrayal of isiXhosa culture and rituals.

Screenings in parts of the Eastern and Western Cape had to be cancelled due to protests.

NFVF said it supports the position of the Film and Publications Board (FPB) in rating the movie 16‚ advising that it contains scenes with strong language‚ sex‚ and nudity (16 LSN).

It added that a meeting was held between the NFVF and the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural‚ Religious and Linguistic Communities and it was agreed that the existing disclaimer in the film would be moved to the beginning of the film.

The disclaimer states: “The movie contains references to culture‚ tradition‚ and religion. Any similarities to any person/s living or dead‚ cultural‚ traditional‚ and religious mentions are merely coincidental. The events depicted in this movie are fictitious and not suitable to viewers younger than 16.

“To this end‚ the NFVF condemns the violent threats made against the filmmakers and staff of various exhibition theatres and the hand of the law should be upon those who infringe on other people’s rights to choose and consume local content‚” the foundation said.