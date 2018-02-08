Mokonyane questions the concept of 'Day Zero'

Cape Town’s use of the term “Day Zero” came under fire from water and sanitation minister Nomvula Mokonyane in Parliament.

The minister was briefing the portfolio committee on water and sanitation on Wednesday.

She said that the drought would be declared a national disaster after information had been collected about how it was affecting all nine provinces. The announcement could take place on February 14.

Stressing that the drought was affecting other parts of the country‚ she said some areas in the North West have not had water in three years.

“Day Zero” – a term used by the city to describe when most taps will be turned off to conserve its remaining supplies of water – was a phenomenon that had not been declared by the National Disaster Management Centre‚ said Mokonyane.