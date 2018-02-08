South Africa

Most victims of hate crime in SA are black‚ male and foreign

08 February 2018 - 14:08 By Naledi Shange
Hate Crimes Working Group revealed that most victims of hate crime were black or African.
Hate Crimes Working Group revealed that most victims of hate crime were black or African.
Image: 123RF/alexskopje

Nationality‚ sexual orientation and religion were the top three reasons behind hate crimes in South Africa‚ the Hate Crimes Working Group revealed on Thursday.

At 59%‚ the research revealed that most victims of hate crime were black or African.

Most of these victims‚ were however‚ non-South African nationals‚ the group said.

“Less than half (42%) of victims were born in South Africa. Twenty-eight percent originated from an East African country and 18% originated from a Central African country‚” the report by the group read.

Men were the greatest victims of hate crimes‚ accounting for 68% of the victims interviewed.

Give amnesty to all immigrants‚ African Diaspora Forum urges

The African Diaspora Forum (ADF) is seeking general amnesty for all undocumented immigrants in South Africa.
News
22 hours ago

Thirty-five percent of hate crimes were directed at lesbian or gay individuals while one percent of the victims were bisexual.

The workplace was the most common place where hate crimes occurred.

“Victims other than the primary reporting victims were most often (49%) colleagues or co-workers‚ mostly in cases perpetrated against non-nationals as tuck‚ barber and hair salon shops were often targeted‚” the group said in its research.

“Family members represented 28% of cases‚ with children being present in 27 of these cases or friends (23%) of the primary victim.”

In most of the cases (34%)‚ the perpetrator of a hate crime was known to his victim and only in 32% of the cases‚ was the perpetrator unknown to the victim.

Police officers‚ public officials or government employees‚ doctors and nurses as well as teachers also featured as perpetrators of hate crime.

Human rights violations continue to be a major issue in SA

The Human Rights Commission experienced a 13% increase in complaints in the 2015/2016 financial year.
News
29 days ago

HCWG conducted the research based on 945 cases it investigated over a five-year period.

It focused its research on the three top thriving provinces - Gauteng‚ Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal - and two of the less developed provinces‚ the Eastern Cape and Limpopo.

Of these five provinces‚ the Eastern Cape accounted for the bulk of the hate crime at 27%‚ followed by the Western Cape (26%) and Gauteng at 20%.

The group on Thursday launched a petition calling for the Minister of Justice to push forward the Hate Crimes Bill into law.

Sanja Bornman who heads the group said bill was introduced in November 2016‚ but to date‚ there had been no action.

“[The bill] may not be perfect but it should enter legislative process … We as the people of South Africa should have a say into what it looks like‚” she said.

The petition was available on the group’s website.

Most read

  1. Drought is national disaster and Western Cape is worst off‚ says Van Rooyen South Africa
  2. READ NOW | The new Times Select: Smart news without the noise South Africa
  3. Angry Unisa students go on the rampage in Durban stoning cars South Africa
  4. Most victims of hate crime in SA are black‚ male and foreign South Africa
  5. Driver who ploughed into JMPD officers says he was on medication South Africa

Latest Videos

SpaceX launches world's most powerful operational rocket
Explainer: Why Sona was cancelled and what comes next
X