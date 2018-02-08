Nationality‚ sexual orientation and religion were the top three reasons behind hate crimes in South Africa‚ the Hate Crimes Working Group revealed on Thursday.

At 59%‚ the research revealed that most victims of hate crime were black or African.

Most of these victims‚ were however‚ non-South African nationals‚ the group said.

“Less than half (42%) of victims were born in South Africa. Twenty-eight percent originated from an East African country and 18% originated from a Central African country‚” the report by the group read.

Men were the greatest victims of hate crimes‚ accounting for 68% of the victims interviewed.