Former acting national police commissioner Lieutenant General Kgomotso Phahlane‚ his wife Brigadier Beauty Phahlane and used car salesman Durand Snyman were released on R10‚000 bail each on Thursday.

The three appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for alleged corruption and money laundering. The charges stem from alleged kickbacks the top cop‚ his wife and other senior officers received for allegedly awarding lucrative tenders while Phahlane headed the forensic division of the police.