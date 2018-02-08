South Africa

Phahlane released on R10,000 bail

08 February 2018 - 10:53 By Graeme Hosken
Khomotso Phahlane. File photo
Image: Gallo images

Former acting national police commissioner Lieutenant General Kgomotso Phahlane‚ his wife Brigadier Beauty Phahlane and used car salesman Durand Snyman were released on R10‚000 bail each on Thursday.

The three appeared in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for alleged corruption and money laundering. The charges stem from alleged kickbacks the top cop‚ his wife and other senior officers received for allegedly awarding lucrative tenders while Phahlane headed the forensic division of the police.

The couple appeared along with Snyman‚ a used car salesman‚ who allegedly helped forensic supplies companies doing business with the police pay Phahlane and his co-accused kickbacks.

Phahlane‚ approached for comment‚ referred TimesLIVE to his lawyer‚ Piet du Plessis – who referred all queries to the National Prosecuting Authority‚ which declined to comment.

Read the full charges below:

