The state has resolved to pay out R200‚000 to each Life Esidimeni tragedy claimant as compensation for their emotional trauma‚ funeral arrangements and any other remedy.

On Thursday‚ the Life Esidimeni arbitration convened for closing arguments in Parktown‚ Johannesburg.

Advocate Adila Hassim‚ who represents the families of 55 people who died in the Life Esidimeni calamity‚ announced the agreement between her social justice organisation and the state.

Breaking down the compensation‚ Hassim said that R20‚000 is meant to cover funeral costs‚ while the R180‚000 is set to make up for the emotional trauma. Counselling will also be provided by the state.

Advocate Tebogo Hutamo‚ who represents the state said: “I confirm‚ Justice‚ that an agreement has been reached to pay R200‚000 to each family who lost their loved ones. This is only for the common law claim.”