South Africa

State to pay Life Esidimeni victims' families R200‚000 each

08 February 2018 - 12:01 By KGAUGELO MASWENENG
The state has resolved to pay out R200‚000 to each Life Esidimeni tragedy claimant.
The state has resolved to pay out R200‚000 to each Life Esidimeni tragedy claimant.
Image: ALON SKUY

The state has resolved to pay out R200‚000 to each Life Esidimeni tragedy claimant as compensation for their emotional trauma‚ funeral arrangements and any other remedy.

On Thursday‚ the Life Esidimeni arbitration convened for closing arguments in Parktown‚ Johannesburg.

Advocate Adila Hassim‚ who represents the families of 55 people who died in the Life Esidimeni calamity‚ announced the agreement between her social justice organisation and the state.

Breaking down the compensation‚ Hassim said that R20‚000 is meant to cover funeral costs‚ while the R180‚000 is set to make up for the emotional trauma. Counselling will also be provided by the state.

Advocate Tebogo Hutamo‚ who represents the state said: “I confirm‚ Justice‚ that an agreement has been reached to pay R200‚000 to each family who lost their loved ones. This is only for the common law claim.”

MORE

Motsoaledi's unconditional apology for Life Esidimeni fiasco

Breaking down in sobs‚ national health minister Aaron Motsoaledi has apologised to the families of the Life Esidimeni relocation tragedy.
Politics
7 days ago

Makhura's claims of Esidimeni ignorance hard to believe‚ says DA

Gauteng Premier David Makhura's explanation that he didn’t know that Life Esidimeni patients were being sent to NGOs is hard to believe.
News
7 days ago

Figure for deaths in Esidimeni tragedy may be higher

The number of people who died in the Life Esidimeni saga could be 156‚ rather than the accepted number of 144 deaths.
News
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

  1. Metal found in mini corn and rice cakes - sparks product recall Consumer Live
  2. READ NOW | The new Times Select: Smart news without the noise South Africa
  3. State to pay Life Esidimeni victims' families R200‚000 each South Africa
  4. Water donations continue to flood drought-stricken areas South Africa
  5. Reserve owners make tough call to shoot wayward hippo South Africa

Latest Videos

SpaceX launches world's most powerful operational rocket
Explainer: Why Sona was cancelled and what comes next
X