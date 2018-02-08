“The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) issued three section 56 notices. A section 56 notice calls upon an accused to appear before law enforcement authorities to answer for allegations of having committed an offence.

“Should the property owners fail to answer to the instructions of the notice‚ a warrant of arrest will be issued‚” Mashaba said on Thursday.

He added that an instruction has been issued to the JMPD to monitor these properties and ensure that services are not illegally reconnected at these sites.

“If they are reconnected the owners will be arrested immediately‚” he said.

Operation Buya Mthetho is a new multi-departmental operation aimed at enforcing by-laws and bringing the rule of law to the City of Johannesburg.

Key departments that are part of the operation include various city departments and entities such as GFIS‚ JMPD‚ environmental health‚ social development‚ infrastructure services‚ the city’s legal department‚ and development planning.

The operation will be conducted on a daily basis as a ward-based “raid” initiative.

The operation’s main focus is to ensure city by-laws are adhered to by all within the city and that the rule of law becomes the order of the day.