Treasury official suspended over R150 bribe

The woman had a laptop computer with her with a data connection and asked the official what she needed to do to complete her application. She said the official asked her to pay him R300. She said she did not have money and gave the official R150.

Tshwete said Treasury got in contact with the member of the public who had complained on the social media platform and obtained the name of the official‚ who has been suspended pending a disciplinary hearing.

Tshwete said the Treasury had to give its official the right of reply. He said he did not believe that soliciting bribes from the public was widespread in National Treasury.

“I believe if we begin rooting out the perpetrators and show there are repercussions for this conduct‚ this kind of behaviour will be minimised‚” Tshwete said.

