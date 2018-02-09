The suspected drunk driver who ploughed into two Johannesburg Metro Police officers at a roadblock has been refused bail.

Albert Pretorius‚ 41‚ of Paulshof‚ told the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court in his affidavit on Thursday that he had consumed three drinks and had been on prescribed medication when the incident took place.

The two female JMPD officers‚ Winnie Mokgolo‚ 35‚ and Sophie Ngoasheng‚ 45‚ were fatally injured on the evening when he allegedly lost control of his vehicle and rammed into the roadblock mounted by the JMPD along Witkoppen Road near Montecasino.

Pretorius is facing two counts of culpable homicide and one of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The case has been postponed to March 29.