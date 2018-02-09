A firefighter is in hospital with burns to his arm and face after he tried to move his vehicle to safety during a blaze in George in the Southern Cape.

The Working on Fire crew member was injured on Thursday‚ just three days after a colleague died while fighting a fire in the Simonsberg mountains near Klapmuts.

The crew member‚ a driver‚ had tried to move his vehicle to a safe area in the Kammanasie mountains‚ said Working on Fire spokesperson Lauren Howard.

He was stabilised and taken to George MediClinic.

Makelepe Cedric Seokoma‚ 36‚ an assistant project manager for Working on Fire‚ died on Monday.

Sphiwe Hobasi tweeted a video by Herman Pieters of a Working on Fire truck engulfed in flames on Thursday: “One firefighter has been hospitalised.”