Thirteen people who bagged R104.4-million in one of South Africa’s biggest cash heists will be sentenced on Friday.

The High Court sitting in Delmas‚ Mpumalanga‚ convicted the 13 on a raft of charges on Thursday‚ including conspiracy to murder‚ robbery with aggravating circumstances‚ kidnapping‚ attempted murder and malicious damage to property.

The audacious heist was carried out in April 2014 when a group of armed robbers arrived at an SBV depot in Witbank and introduced themselves as employees from head office as well as police officers who wanted to question staff at the depot.

As soon as the premises were opened they overpowered the guards and used an industrial drill to break into a safe and extract the cash. During the robbery some of the SBV employees were driven away and left some distance away.