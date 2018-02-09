Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has found that the Free State agriculture department did not handle the controversial Vrede Dairy Farm Project very well.

In a report released on Friday‚ Mkhwebane said the department had failed to manage and monitor implementation of the terms of agreement with Estina in relation to budget evaluation‚ expenditure control and Estina’s performance.

She observed that the head of department did not follow normal procurement processes‚ the payments to Estina were not in line with Treasury prescripts‚ and the agreement between the department and Estina seemed invalid.