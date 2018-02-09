Magistrate's bid to jail mom and newborn irks judge

The high court in Port Elizabeth has set aside a warrant of arrest issued by a magistrate to a mother who could not attend court as she had given birth by Caesarean section 15 days earlier.

Lusanda Sulani was supposed appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court to attend her case on January 29 but was unable to travel because to her medical condition.

Her attorney presented a medical certificate stating she was unfit to travel from Durban.

Despite her medical certificate‚ magistrate Tandeka Mashiyi declared Sulani’s bail provisionally forfeited to the state and issued a warrant for her arrest.