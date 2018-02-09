South Africa

Mbalula on Senzo speculation: Stop being social media detectives

09 February 2018 - 19:04 By Penwell Dlamini
Senzo Meyiwa during the South African national soccer team training session and press conference at FNB Stadium on March 04, 2014 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Duif du Toit/Gallo Images

Under increasing pressure due to social media activists‚ police minister Fikile Mbalula said on Friday that the murder of former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was still under investigation and receiving the attention.

Mbalula said in his statement that he met with National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole in Cape Town to receive progress on Meyiwa murder case.

“General Sitole reported to the minister that the investigating team has been augmented with the addition of more expert investigators from SAPS Detectives Services. The detectives will also offer a fresh eye on the investigation with the assistance of the main investigating team‚” the statement said.

It continued that Mbalula would soon unveil a “Cold Case Strategy”.

“[It] will focus on cases that remain unsolved‚ and the Meyiwa case is one of those that are getting this attention‚ including many others on trio-crimes‚ gender-based violence and other high value crimes‚” the police ministry said in a statement.

Meyiwa was murdered on October 26‚ 2014‚ in front of witnesses - but his case has yet to be concluded by the police.

Speculations about who actually killed Meyiwa dominated social media this week after Chicco Twala's son‚ Longwe‚ addressed allegations – propagated largely on Twitter - that he killed Meyiwa. He told the nation that he would not kill a man he loved and admired so much.

A parody Twitter account @AdvBarryRoux claimed at the weekend that both Longwe had killed Meyiwa‚ and this his father had been involved in a cover-up. The account has not been verified.

After a drama-filled week where Meyiwa’s father‚ Sam‚ and Chicco Thwala made explosive comments about the case‚ Longwe appeared on Metro FM on Thursday to try and clear his name.

He denied killing Meyiwa and said he was upset that he was being accused of being the triggerman.

"I am saddened that my own people would do this to me. I am an Orlando Pirates supporter myself. How could I murder my own goalkeeper? How can I murder Senzo in front of his best friend without him coming out to get me in jail. It doesn't make sense‚” he said.

But listeners were quick to point out an inconsistency in his story. Longwe said he ran out the house and left his phone behind. Later in the interview he said the gunmen did not have his phone as it was in his pocket.

He also denied that he and Kelly Khumalo‚ Meyiwa’s girlfriend‚ were on drugs at the time and insisted that he did not have his father's gun on that night.

In light of the speculation‚ Mbalula requested the public “not to turn themselves into detectives on social media and in general as this may jeopadise investigations and endanger lives”.

