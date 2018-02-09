South Africa

Mkhwebane stops short of fingering politicians in Vrede project scandal

09 February 2018 - 11:30 By Timeslive
Busisiwe Mkhwebane found that the department failed to manage and monitor the Vrede dairy farm project.
Busisiwe Mkhwebane found that the department failed to manage and monitor the Vrede dairy farm project.
Image: Supplied

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Friday issued her report on the Vrede Dairy project‚ recommending that Free State Premier Ace Magashule institute disciplinary action against all implicated officials in the Vrede dairy farm project.

Mkhwebane did not finger any politicians in her report on the Vrede Dairy project.

She found that the department failed to manage and monitor the programme.

READ MORE:

DA says Free State stalling on Magashule motion of no confidence

The DA in the Free State has accused authorities in the provincial legislature of dragging their feet over the party's request for an urgent sitting ...
Politics
1 day ago

‘The Guptas hijacked Vrede diary farm idea’

The Guptas and government hijacked my dairy farm idea. This is the gist of a claim by a South African businessman who was jailed in Dubai for more ...
News
4 days ago

WATCH | Explainer: How the Guptas 'looted' the dairy farm

Estina‚ the company that ran the Gupta-linked Vrede Dairy Farm Project, had only R9‚000 in its bank account before the first payment of R34-million ...
News
8 days ago

Most read

  1. Magashule should take action on Vrede Dairy farm project: Mkhwebane South Africa
  2. Bail denied for motorist arrested for killing JMPD police South Africa
  3. Group of 13 to be sentenced for R104m Witbank cash heist South Africa
  4. TIMES SELECT LATEST | Mantashe’s daughter 'defamed' | Coetzee's reasons | ... Ideas
  5. Armed private guards patrol stand by for Mark Lifman court appearance News

Latest Videos

SpaceX launches world's most powerful operational rocket
Explainer: Why Sona was cancelled and what comes next
X