Mkhwebane stops short of fingering politicians in Vrede project scandal
09 February 2018 - 11:30
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Friday issued her report on the Vrede Dairy project‚ recommending that Free State Premier Ace Magashule institute disciplinary action against all implicated officials in the Vrede dairy farm project.
Mkhwebane did not finger any politicians in her report on the Vrede Dairy project.
She found that the department failed to manage and monitor the programme.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE