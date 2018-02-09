Operation Top Cop: Mammoth probe into Phahlane

Disgraced former top cop Khomotso Phahlane should brace for more charges, with the charges of corruption and fraud laid against him in court on Thursday described by police as being the tip of the iceberg.

Multiple sources within the Hawks and Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) have revealed how the investigation into Phahlane stretches back at least seven years and is focusing on numerous tenders awarded to multiple companies while he headed the SAPS Forensics Division.

In total, one source said, the tenders are worth more than R5-billion.

Phahlane’s lawyer described the investigation as a witchhunt.