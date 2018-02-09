Woman bitten in battle with puff adder on her bed - walks 3km to hospital

A Port Elizabeth woman who survived a savage dog attack four years ago endured a second terrifying encounter this week when she was bitten by a puff adder she discovered on her bed.

Carol Jafta‚ 57‚ told of her ordeal when she was bitten on the hand on Wednesday night after picking up the snake to prevent it slithering away even further into her one-bedroom shack in Malabar.

Jafta even attempted to drown the reptile in a bucket of water before her husband arrived and beat it to death.

The couple then wrapped the snake in a plastic bag and walked about 3km to Livingstone Hospital with it so that Jafta could be treated.

Jafta‚ who lives in an informal settlement known as Crank Grootkloof opposite the quarry in Malabar‚ was discharged on Thursday.

“I am glad I am alive. I still have pain and my hand is swollen‚” she said. “The doctor said I would have died if it was a bigger puff adder. It could have been worse.”

– The Herald