R90m pumped into security on Cape Town's ailing railways

The central railway line has been shut down since January 9 after the murder of a security guard in Khayelitsha‚ and on Thursday members of the United National Transport Union threatened to halt northern line trains after a ticket control officer was robbed.

Prasa acting CEO Mthuthuzeli Swartz said: “All of our efforts are focused on reinstating the central line service during the coming week. We will deploy drone technology within days which should assist us to monitor any criminal activity on the system.”

Herron said an agreement on the new security measures would be signed within the next few weeks. “The city is ready and willing to contribute R16 million to get this plan off the ground‚” he said.

“I asked the Transport and Urban Development Authority’s acting commissioner to reprioritise projects and to find the money somewhere in our budget‚ and he did.

“I am grateful that we have agreed on a starting point to address the safety and security issues to stabilise the urban rail service in the short term. A lot still needs to happen‚ but I think we have achieved our goal for the summit by agreeing on a plan of action that can be implemented as soon as possible.”

Swartz said Prasa would contribute R3-million a month to the city council for managing and deploying Metrorail security personnel. He said the council was “better equipped” than Metrorail to do this.

Metrorail will be use a new product developed by the Department of Environmental Affairs‚ made of alien vegetation‚ to build walls on either side of the rail reserve for 15km.