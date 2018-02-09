Bring out your buckets if you live along the Western Cape coast. A cold front is still on track to bring much needed rain overnight to the parched province.

Senior forecaster for the South African Weather Service Bransby Bulo said there was a 60% chance of rain on Friday night.

“There is a cold front that is approaching the Western Cape; as a result we are expecting showers this evening.”

Bulo said the rain would be concentrated mainly along coastal areas‚ including Langebaan and Cape Town. The cool snap is expected to clear by Saturday afternoon.

“Temperatures will also drop for the Western Cape. Cape Town will start at 16°C and warm up to 22°C on Saturday. Temperatures will remain the same on Sunday but will start to pick up by Monday‚” he said.

The rains will be a bonanza for residents wanting to collect water but are not expected to have a significant effect on dams.

“As you are aware‚ areas of the country are quite dry and the rain that comes will just touch the surface. We don’t expect it go deep into the soil. Weather Service models indicate that between 5 and 10mm of rain will fall‚” said Bulo.

The central parts of the country can expect thunderstorms over the weekend.