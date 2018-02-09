Thirteen people who bagged R104.4-million in one of South Africa’s biggest cash heist have been sentenced to 20 years in prison in the high court sitting in Delmas.

“All are sentenced to 20 years direct imprisonment‚” confirmed National Prosecuting Authority provincial spokesperson Monica Nyuswa.

But accused number seven‚ Robert John Clack‚ who did not get bail‚ had his sentence reduced by three years.

The 13 were found guilty on Thursday of conspiracy to murder‚ robbery with aggravating circumstances‚ kidnapping‚ attempted murder and malicious damage to property.

The audacious heist was carried out in April 2014. The armed robbers arrived at an SBV Services depot in Witbank and introduced themselves as employees from head office as well as police officers who wanted to question staff at the depot.