South Africa

Robbers get 20 years’ jail for R104m heist

09 February 2018 - 14:54 By Penwell Dlamini
rands, money
rands, money
Image: Supplied

Thirteen people who bagged R104.4-million in one of South Africa’s biggest cash heist have been sentenced to 20 years in prison in the high court sitting in Delmas.

“All are sentenced to 20 years direct imprisonment‚” confirmed National Prosecuting Authority provincial spokesperson Monica Nyuswa.

But accused number seven‚ Robert John Clack‚ who did not get bail‚ had his sentence reduced by three years.

The 13 were found guilty on Thursday of conspiracy to murder‚ robbery with aggravating circumstances‚ kidnapping‚ attempted murder and malicious damage to property.

The audacious heist was carried out in April 2014. The armed robbers arrived at an SBV Services depot in Witbank and introduced themselves as employees from head office as well as police officers who wanted to question staff at the depot.

Group of 13 to be sentenced for R104m Witbank cash heist

Thirteen people who bagged R104.4-million in one of South Africa’s biggest cash heists will be sentenced on Friday.
News
4 hours ago

As soon as the premises were opened they overpowered the guards and used an industrial drill to break into a safe and extract the cash. During the robbery some of the SBV employees were driven away and then dropped off some distance from the depot.

Among those found guilty was a former captain in the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks)‚ Bhekani Welcome Gcabashe.

He was arrested by the Hawks‚ assisted by the Special Task Force‚ at his home in Bronkhorstspruit early in 2015.

In that year‚ the Asset Forfeiture Unit seized cash and luxury vehicles from some of the suspects‚ including a Mercedes-Benz C55 AMG‚ a Range Rover and a Harley-Davidson‚ the Sowetan newspaper reported at the time.

In an earlier raid more than R3.5-million was found hidden in a workshop.

READ MORE:

Cops arrested as part of explosives gang linked to cash-in-transit heists

Police minister Fikile Mbalula is pleased that “rotten cops who betray our badge” were arrested along with an explosives syndicate with links to ...
News
1 day ago

Durban municipal security guard killed in second daylight heist

A municipal security guard was shot dead in the second attack in as many days on Dr Yusuf Dadoo [Grey] Street in Durban on Wednesday.
News
1 day ago

Social grant money stolen in Limpopo heist

Money meant for social grants was stolen during a cash-in-transit heist in Ritavi near Tzaneen on Friday morning‚ said The South African Police ...
News
7 days ago

Most read

  1. State capture inquiry can now get off the ground South Africa
  2. Robbers get 20 years’ jail for R104m heist South Africa
  3. Urgent action is required to avert food crisis - FAO South Africa
  4. TIMES SELECT LATEST | Mantashe’s daughter 'defamed' | Coetzee's reasons | ... Ideas
  5. R90m pumped into security on Cape Town's ailing railways South Africa

Latest Videos

#Zexit: Zuma’s week that was
#Zexit- South Africans have a laugh at the expense of Jacob Zuma
X