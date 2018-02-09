There was a new twist in the case against a man accused of murdering Durban escort Siam Lee when a count of rape was added to the seven charges he was already facing.

The 29-year-old businessman‚ who now cannot be named because of the rape charge‚ made his third appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Clad in a grey coat and matching check pants‚ the bespectacled man blew a kiss to his family in the public gallery and kept on smiling throughout the court proceeding. However‚ he shook his head when he heard that a rape charge had also been added to the raft of charges he is facing – charges which include murder‚ kidnapping‚ robbery‚ and pointing of a firearm.

It is unknown who the victim of the rape charge is.

However, State prosecutor Surekha Marimuthu said that the charges hadn't yet been finalised. This would be done by the next court appearance.

The accused's lawyer‚ Rial Mahabeer‚ made a request to magistrate Mahomed Motala that the accused should not be photographed or videoed because of the rape charge and because they did not know the age of the victim. The state also agreed with his lawyers.