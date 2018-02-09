South Africa

State capture inquiry can now get off the ground

09 February 2018 - 15:08 By Ernest Mabuza
Justice Raymond Zondo.
Justice Raymond Zondo.
Image: Elmond Jiyane GCIS

The regulations that enable the inquiry into state capture to start operating were published on Friday.

This follows last month’s appointment by President Jacob Zuma of Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo as chair of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture.

In January‚ Zuma also published terms of reference of the commission‚ which requires it to inquire and make recommendations for issues contained in the public protector’s State of Capture report.

The regulations provide that no person appearing before the commission may refuse to answer any question on any grounds.

South Africa’s future hinges on Ramaphosa’s strategic skills

South Africa’s 2018 State of the Nation address by the president of South Africa has been postponed.
Opinion & Analysis
1 hour ago

They can be assisted by an advocate or an attorney.

Zondo may designate one or more knowledgeable or experienced people to assist the commission in the performance of its functions.

He also has the right to appoint the secretary of the commission and other persons and officers as required.

The regulations also said Zondo or any officer‚ may‚ with a warrant‚ enter and inspect any premises and demand and seize any document or article on those premises.

In addition‚ the treasury will ensure that the commission has adequate funds.

IN FULL | Paul Mashatile spills the beans on exit talks with Zuma

ANC treasurer general Paul Mashatile earlier this week gave a glimpse into talks going on behind closed doors to hasten President Jacob's exit.
Politics
1 day ago

Justice Minister Michael Masutha said the publication of the regulations enabled Zondo to collect evidence‚ subpoena witnesses and to present documentary evidence relevant to the inquiry.

The minister said that people could be seconded from the public.

An inter-departmental technical committee led by the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development and the Office of the Chief Justice has been established to provide support to Zondo in setting up the commission‚ Masutha said. 

Most read

  1. State capture inquiry can now get off the ground South Africa
  2. Robbers get 20 years’ jail for R104m heist South Africa
  3. Urgent action is required to avert food crisis - FAO South Africa
  4. TIMES SELECT LATEST | Mantashe’s daughter 'defamed' | Coetzee's reasons | ... Ideas
  5. R90m pumped into security on Cape Town's ailing railways South Africa

Latest Videos

#Zexit: Zuma’s week that was
#Zexit- South Africans have a laugh at the expense of Jacob Zuma
X