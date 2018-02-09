State capture inquiry can now get off the ground

The regulations that enable the inquiry into state capture to start operating were published on Friday.

This follows last month’s appointment by President Jacob Zuma of Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo as chair of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture.

In January‚ Zuma also published terms of reference of the commission‚ which requires it to inquire and make recommendations for issues contained in the public protector’s State of Capture report.

The regulations provide that no person appearing before the commission may refuse to answer any question on any grounds.