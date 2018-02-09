Fall Armyworm‚ which first emerged last season‚ is spreading‚ it said. The pest is now present across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) except Mauritius and Lesotho. Partial fall armyworm monitoring has pointed to Malawi as the hotspot in the 2017/18 season‚ and the country has since declared a national disaster.

“FAO concludes that the damage may already have been done. Whether the dry spells continue‚ or a lot of rainfall is received within a short period‚ crop production is likely to be negatively affected and consequently‚ water supplies for humans and livestock‚” said David Phiri‚ the FAO sub-regional coordinator for Southern Africa.

A Special Alert issued by the Food Nutrition and Security Working Group for Southern Africa this week noted that many farmers from the region planted late while in some areas of Botswana‚ southern Mozambique and Zimbabwe did not plant at all.