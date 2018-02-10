One person was killed and five other people were injured when two vehicles collided on the N12 at Zuurbekom near Westonaria west of Johannesburg in the early hours of Saturday‚ paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said injuries ranged from moderate to serious.

“When ER24 arrived on the scene before 2am‚ another medical service was already in attendance. Upon further assessment‚ a woman sustained fatal injuries and ER24 declared the person dead on the scene.

“Five others sustained injuries ranging from moderate to serious.

ER24‚ as well as another medical service on the scene‚ transported the patients to hospital for further medical care‚” Van Huyssteen said.