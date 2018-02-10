Several injured in 18-car pile-up on N1 north

The crash occurred when a truck‚ which was allegedly speeding‚ smashed into the back of another truck - which had stopped because of an earlier accident - and several other cars‚ causing slow vehicles trying to avoid the previous accident‚ to collide with each other.

Emergency workers shut down the northbound lanes of the highway for several hours as they rushed to reach the injured and get them to hospital.

Ronal Simpson of Help24 said that an earlier accident had initially caused traffic to slow down.

She said that the driver of the apparently speeding truck had failed to stop in time and collided with the stationary vehicles.