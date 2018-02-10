South Africa

Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini slams Miway over audio leak

10 February 2018 - 18:27 By Graeme Hosken
Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini. File photo.
Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini. File photo.
Image: TEBOGO LETSIE

The Zulu royal family is to take legal action against Miway insurance company for the leaking of a recorded conversation between a sales rep and King Goodwill Zwelithini.

The royal family has labelled the leak as a serious breach of privacy.

The conversation begins with the rep addressing the king by his first name‚ for which he reprimands the caller.

In a statement issued earlier today by Prince Thulani‚ on behalf of the royal household‚ he says that the King's family had been "inundated" with calls from concerned ordinary members of society.

"In what the Royal Family regards as a violation of privacy‚ the sales agent phoned His Majesty and addressed him by his name. In the Zulu culture‚ it is highly disrespectful for anyone to address His Majesty by his first name.

"Though the employee was remorseful after His Majesty had reprimanded him‚ we are disappointed that instead of making a formal apology‚ Miway insurance leaked this audio clip to the members of the public."

Thulani added that they did not only consider it an insult to the Zulu Nation‚ "but we believe that it is an indication of a high level of intolerance of the culture and customs of indigenous people of this country".

"Our King is not only the direct heir and descendant of all the Zulu Kings‚ but is also the custodian of the Zulu traditions and customs. He has consistently upheld the timeless culture of respect which is the foundation upon which the Zulu nation is built."

He said the Royal Family was seeking legal advice to take action against Miway.

Thulani said they believed that Miway should be punished for violating of the Consumer Protection Act.

"The act guarantees the right to privacy and right to fair and responsible marketing.

"The Royal Family will be lodging a complaint with Advocate Pansy Tlakula‚ the Information Regulator. It is quite clear Miway has violated the Protection of Personal Information Act. The Information Regulator is mandated to enforce compliance with act which promotes the protection of personal information by public and private bodies."

Most read

  1. Police deny McBride arrest imminent‚ Ipid claims 'Phahlane protection squad' at ... South Africa
  2. SA athletes assaulted in apparent student race attack South Africa
  3. Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini slams Miway over audio leak South Africa
  4. TIMES SELECT LATEST | Mantashe’s daughter 'defamed' | Coetzee's reasons | ... Ideas
  5. Your city needs you: Cape Town signs up Day Zero army South Africa

Latest Videos

#Zexit: Zuma’s week that was
#Zexit- South Africans have a laugh at the expense of Jacob Zuma

Related articles

  1. Inside the meeting between King Zwelithini and Jacob Zuma Politics
  2. Under pressure: Zuma summoned to a meeting with King Zwelithini Politics
  3. Zuma and Zulu king meet behind closed doors Politics
  4. Zulu monarch's warning to ANC over thorny land issue Politics
  5. Zulu King to lead commemoration of Battle of Isandlawana South Africa
X