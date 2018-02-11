South Africa

Man killed in collision on R55

11 February 2018 - 11:10 By Timeslive
The man was found to be in a critical condition.
Image: SUPPLIED BY ER24

A man‚ believed to be in his 50s‚ was killed when the bakkie he was in collided with a light motor vehicle on the R55 in Olievenhoutbosch in Centurion south of Pretoria on Sunday morning.

“When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene shortly before 6‚ the fire brigade had extricated the man. He was found to be in a critical condition but despite the efforts of paramedics on scene‚ he succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead by ER24‚” said ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen.

The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured‚ she said.

