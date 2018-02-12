South Africa

Alleged jewel thieves wounded in dramatic KwaMashu shootout

12 February 2018 - 15:14 By Jeff Wicks
Gun. File photo
Two suspected jewel thieves were badly wounded in a hail of bullets on the M25 KwaMashu Highway near Durban on Sunday.

A gang of men are alleged to have robbed Mayuris Jewellery Store in the Phoenix Plaza at noon – with the highwaymen beating a hasty retreat in two cars.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said that other than jewels‚ the man had made off with high-end watches and cash.

Several gang members remain at large.

“They fled the scene in their two getaway vehicles. Police were alerted and spotted one of the vehicles and gave chase‚” he said.

“Whilst on the M25 highway near KwaMashu‚ it is alleged that the suspects opened fire at police officers. Following a shootout‚ six suspects were arrested including two who were wounded.”

Zwane said that the two wounded men were taken to hospital under police guard.

“Some of items taken from the business were recovered from the suspects. The suspects were charged for armed robbery and attempted murder. A manhunt is under way for those suspects that escaped.

