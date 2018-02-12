Financial chief Cyrus Tavaria was annoyed after getting a 107% performance rating from Johannesburg Water at the end of 2014 but being denied a bonus‚ alongside fellow senior managers.

He challenged the decision‚ and three years later the Labour Court in Johannesburg has called the board’s decision to withhold Tavaria’s bonus “patently arbitrary‚ capricious and inconsistent with the remuneration policy and constitutional imperatives”.

Judge Portia Nkutha-Nkontwana said the board had no right to arbitrarily decide that only staff in the three top pay grades would not get bonuses.

Tavaria complained to the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration‚ which found Johannesburg Water guilty of an unfair labour practice. The company appealed‚ but Nkutha-Nkontwana said last week it had ignored its own rules in withholding the bonus.