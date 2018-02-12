Cape club 'security boss' had tentacles in Johannesburg

South Africa

Nafiz Modack, Colin Booysen, Ashley Fields (obscured), Jacques Cronje and Carl Lakay in the dock at Cape Town Magistrate's Court.
Alleged extortion syndicate boss Nafiz Modack is in for a long trip to Johannesburg in police custody after being arrested on Monday for allegedly extorting The Grand strip club in Rivonia.

He was arrested with Jacques Cronje who is allegedly pivotal to a syndicate that “intimidates” club owners into accepting protection from their security group.

Modack will appear in court in Johannesburg once the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court makes a ruling on Wednesday in a bail hearing for him‚ Cronje‚ Colin Booysen‚ Ashley Fields and Carl Lakay.

The group is already facing nine charges in Cape Town for allegedly extorting the Grand Cafe in Greenpoint and intimidating the complainants.

An affidavit by the investigating officer in the case made by The Grand was handed in to court by the state as evidence to support their opposition to bail.

SAPS Gauteng provincial investigation unit detective Warrant Officer Vincent Saunders said that Cronje approached several night clubs in Johannesburg “in order to procure a contract as security for the night clubs” and if the owners refused they were allegedly threatened by Cronje and Modack.

Saunders said The Grand manager had opened a case after being threatened. “Both Modack and Cronje sent threatening SMSes indicating that they will burn down the establishment and that there will be fireworks at the Grand‚” read the affidavit.

Modack allegedly called the manager and shouted: “Phillips‚ you must get your f*****g boere ready with their guns‚ we are on our way and there is going to be fireworks”.

A message was also allegedly sent from Modack’s phone reading “Phillips you mother f****r I will get all ur cops arrested watch me u f*****g with the wrong person ur f****r (sic)”.

Saunders claims he is possession of various phone calls between the parties involved.

