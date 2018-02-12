Leaked MiWay conversation with Zwelithini contravenes law: Information Regulator

The leaked conversation between a sales rep from the insurance company MiWay and King Goodwill Zwelithini contravened the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA).

This was said on Monday by Advocate Johannes Collen Weapond from the Information Regulator during an interview on Radio 702.

“In this case the clip was released to the public which means that confidential and sensitive information between a potential and contracting party was released in the public space and that can then constitute a leak of data.”

The leaked conversation begins with the sales rep addressing Zwelithini by his first name. The king then reprimands the sales rep.