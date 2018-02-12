Sheriff who raped mistress's daughter fails to get convictions overturned

A deputy sheriff and police reservist who repeatedly raped his secret mistress’s 14-year-old daughter has failed in an attempt to have six convictions overturned.

Anwar Fisher‚ 43‚ of Mitchells Plain‚ appealed to the High Court in Cape Town against a regional court verdict‚ but Judge Patrick Gamble said on Friday his “bare denial simply did not measure up” in the face of “overwhelming and persuasive evidence” that he raped and sexually assaulted his daughter’s schoolfriend.

Gamble said: “The background circumstances tell a story as old as time itself: the illicit‚ lustful exploitation by an older man of the blind infatuation of a teenager‚ much like Lolita in the celebrated novel by Vladimir Nabokov. “But this case has a twist unlike so many of the others.”