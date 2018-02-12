An apparent explosion at an electrical sub-station injured two workers‚ one of them seriously‚ in Sunnyside‚ Pretoria‚ on Monday.

Paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after 10am to find a doctor already treating one of the victims while a second man was found walking around.

“It is believed that the two had been working on the sub-station when there had been an alleged explosion‚ causing a fire to break out‚” said ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring.

“Paramedics assessed the two patients and found that one had sustained serious injuries while the second had escaped with moderate injuries.”

The workers were taken to Mediclinic Muelmed for urgent additional medical treatment.