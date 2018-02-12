South Africa

Suspected poacher mauled by lions in Limpopo reserve

12 February 2018 - 08:04 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Image: Nemar74 / 123RF Stock Photo

The Limpopo police are looking for information on a man suspected to be a poacher‚ who was attacked by lions in a private nature reserve on Friday.

“The police in Hoedspruit outside Phalaborwa are investigating an inquest case after a 46-year-old man was attacked and killed by lions near Hoedspruit‚” the police said in a statement.

“His half lifeless body was saved after the lions were scared off by gun shots.”

The police said they have started the process of identifying the deceased and are calling on anyone with information on the man to contact them.

“The police are also investigating the possibility that the deceased might have been a poacher after a hunting rifle was found in the vicinity of the scene.

“Anyone who can assist the police on the identification of the deceased‚ may go to Hoedspruit Police.”

MORE

Poachers not just a threat to rhinos - they bring organised crime: WWF

The ongoing rhino poaching challenge is not only spreading to other species but also impacting on rural people living around protected areas through ...
News
17 days ago

Five suspected poachers arrested in Limpopo

Five suspects aged between 30 and 36 arrested near Hoedspruit
News
21 days ago

Wildlife DNA forensic scientists are foiling poachers

When suspected poacher Joseph “Big Joe” Nyalunga was stopped by police somewhere between Nelspruit and Gauteng‚ it appeared they were too late.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Liberia's Johnson Sirleaf wins $5 million African leadership prize Africa
  2. Two arrested for trapping Limpopo youths with cop job con South Africa
  3. Van Breda sports a new 'water-saving' look as murder trial wraps up South Africa
  4. TIMES SELECT LATEST | Mantashe’s daughter 'defamed' | Coetzee's reasons | ... Ideas
  5. London City Airport shut after WW2 bomb found in Thames World

Latest Videos

No survivors in Russian plane crash -reports
‘We know you want closure on the Zuma matter’: Ramaphosa at Mandela celebration
X