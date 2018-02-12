Three men have been arrested for allegedly robbing and kidnapping a businessman in Limpopo.

According to the police‚ the 37-year-old businessman‚ who is a foreign national‚ was kidnapped last Wednesday during a business robbery.

“The businessman's ordeal started when he was accosted by two suspects at Tauyatswala village‚ who pointed at him with what looked like a firearm. He was delivering stock to the local shops in the area‚” the police said in a statement.

“The suspects robbed him of stock to the value of R60 000.00 and loaded all the stolen goods into his bakkie…the suspects then kidnapped the victim and later demanded ransom for his release.”

The suspects released the businessman after one of them was arrested.

“The other two suspects‚ who initially managed to evade arrest‚ were nabbed on Sunday after one of them attempted to commit another robbery at ga-Mokaba. The community apprehended him and called the police.

“His further interrogation led to the arrest of a third suspect‚ the recovery of the robbed motor vehicle and a toy gun. The fourth suspect is still on the run but is known to the police.”

The police said the men are due to appear in the Mahwelereng Magistrate’s Court on charges of robbery‚ kidnapping and attempted armed robbery.