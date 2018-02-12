Van Breda trial to hear closing arguments

Here are seven of the key issues defence counsel Piet Botha and prosecutor Susan Galloway are expected to deal with:

1. Van Breda’s defence team advised him not to testify but he insisted. He spent several days on the witness stand‚ remaining cool as Galloway and Desai questioned him.

2. He re-enacted what he claims was a confrontation with the alleged attacker. With a wooden replica of an axe in his hand‚ he portrayed the events of the night leading up to the moment he claims he overpowered the murderer and threw the axe at him.

3. Witnesses for the state said the cuts on his body were textbook examples of self-inflicted wounds: superficial‚ parallel‚ uniform and in reachable areas.

4. If Marli could remember anything‚ she would be the key witness: forensic evidence showed she put up a major fight against her attacker. But according to Galloway‚ she “made it very clear” that she did not want to take the stand. She is said to have retrograde amnesia.