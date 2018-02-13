Capetonians can breathe a sigh of relief. A new Day Zero has been announced for June 4.

On Tuesday‚ city officials attributed the push-back of Day Zero from May to the decline in water usage by the agricultural sector and also the continued commitment by residents who have significantly lowered their water consumption.

Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson urged residents to continue lowering their water consumption to meet the target of 450 million litres of water a day which equates to 50 litres per individual per day.

“Over the past week‚ consumption has been lowered to 526 million litres per day. This is the first time that the weekly average usage has remained under 550 million litres due to the City’s pressure management interventions and the efforts by our residents to use as little water as possible” said Neilson.

Neilson‚ however‚ said dam levels were significantly lower at 24.9% in comparison to last year at this time when it was 36.1% and the previous year when it was 43.3%.

“Though the dam levels are much lower than a year ago‚ we have more information and more control over the system that supplies water to the city. Our continued interactions with the National Department of Water and Sanitation have led to much improved data-sharing and analysis‚ allowing for more reliable modelling and dramatically improved control over dam levels.”

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane tweeted on Tuesday: “I can officially announce that #DayZero has been pushed back to 4 June 2018! Thanks to the efforts of Cape Town residents‚ consumption dropped to 526 million litres per day. Let's keep reducing consumption. We can #DefeatDayZero!”