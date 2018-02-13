South Africa

Gupta-linked funds in Bank of Baroda should not leave SA: Outa

13 February 2018 - 08:28 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
A file photo of Wayne Duvenage.
A file photo of Wayne Duvenage.
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Lisa Hnatowicz

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has called on the SA Reserve Bank to ensure that Gupta-linked funds in the Bank of Baroda are not moved offshore.

The SA Reserve Bank has confirmed that the Bank of Baroda is closing down its operations in South Africa.

“Outa believes public and business pressure was brought to bear against the Bank of Baroda for its continued services to the controversial Guptas‚” said Outa chief executive Wayne Duvenage.

“The Bank of Baroda has come under increasing public scrutiny over its continued links with the Guptas‚ who now have very limited banking options left in South Africa.”

In October last year‚ the High Court in Pretoria ordered the Bank of Baroda to keep the accounts of Gupta-linked companies open. Judge Tati Makgoka granted an interdict against the bank‚ prohibiting the lender from deactivating or closing the banking accounts of the Gupta businesses‚ or from terminating the banker-customer relationship.

Bank of Baroda leaving South Africa‚ Reserve Bank confirms

The SA Reserve Bank has confirmed that the Bank of Baroda is closing down its operations in South Africa.
Business
23 hours ago

The matter pertains to an application the companies made against the Indian-based bank. Baroda wanted to join four major banks in South Africa – Absa‚ Standard Bank‚ Nedbank and FNB – in closing Gupta-linked accounts. The Bank of China also closed Gupta-linked accounts.

In September‚ Outa got an interim order freezing the rehab funds for the Gupta mines which are held in the Bank of Baroda. The Guptas ar opposing this action.

The matter is due to be heard in court in May for a final order.

“Due to Outa’s action freezing the rehab funds‚ the Bank of Baroda will need court approval to move those funds to another bank‚” Duvenage said.

“Outa’s legal team will be making contact with the South African Reserve Bank to ensure that the rehab funds do not go missing and that the Guptas are not able to use the Bank’s closure to move those or the funds in their other accounts out of the country.” 

READ MORE

Court prohibits Gupta-linked spies from surveilling journalists

A former Hawks member‚ now employed at a leading private investigations firm‚ has withdrawn his objection to two protection orders that prohibit him ...
News
19 days ago

Guptas: From R9k to R34m in a day

Estina‚ the company that ran the Gupta-linked Vrede Dairy Farm Project had only R9‚000 in its bank account before the first payment of R34-million ...
News
21 days ago

IDC sues Gupta-linked firms to recover debt

The Industrial Development Corp (IDC) is suing four companies linked to the politically connected Gupta family after they failed to repay a loan that ...
Business
2 months ago

Over 20 banks linked to Gupta companies

More than 20 banks sent or received money to Gupta-linked companies, an investigation by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project found.
Politics
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Israel military trial of Palestinian teen opens behind closed doors World
  2. Chibok girls' kidnapper jailed for 15 years Africa
  3. Secret confidante of South Korea's Park jailed for 20 years over scandal World
  4. TIMES SELECT LATEST | Mantashe’s daughter 'defamed' | Coetzee's reasons | ... Ideas
  5. Rwanda shuts radio for denigrating women Africa

Latest Videos

The problem is not Zuma, it's the whole ANC': Malema
VIDEO REPORT: Henri van Breda returns for closing arguments in triple-murder ...
X