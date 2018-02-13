Imagine a young child in primary school‚ standing in the corner of the playground‚ watching her peers running around and laughing loudly as they play without a care in the world - but instead of it bringing her joy‚ it brings her misery.

She cannot join them. Not because she has been bullied or has troubles at home‚ not because she is distracted by the struggles she may have with school work; but simply because she feels undeserving of having a friend or sharing in this childhood pleasure.

This is how Lora‚ 25‚ recalls her bouts against childhood depression. She said that teachers and other pupils labelled her a "loner who didn't make friends easily".

"I wanted friends‚ but I didn't want to socialise. I would watch children playing and they would call me to join them but I wouldn't go. I just didn't fit in with them‚" said Lora.

One day as she walked back home with a group of other school children‚ the urge to end her life was triggered. She was 11.

"They kept making jokes about each other and one boy happened to make a joke about me. His jokes hurt me so much‚ but now I cannot even remember what he said. I now know that there were no malicious intent there but that day I got home and took all of my grandfather's pills to my room with me. I wanted to drink them all. I didn't want to go to school to face him the next day and I even believed that his joke was true and I was all those things he said I was‚" Lora said.

Luckily‚ the helper at home found her just in the nick of time.

In high school‚ she again tried to commit suicide. The pressures of high school‚ mixed with her teenage hormones‚ anxiety and depression got the better of her.

She tried to hang herself on the curtain rail using her school tie. Again‚ her helper found her.

Lora’s chilling stories comes as the country marks Teen Suicide Week.