JMPD officer shot in the head during hijacking

A Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer is in hospital after being shot in the head by hijackers.

JMPD chief of police David Tembe tweeted on Tuesday morning that the 47-year-old officer was shot while trying to intervene when a mini bus taxi was being hijacked in Booysens early Tuesday morning.

"The suspects shot at the officer about five times and one bullet hit the side of his head‚ no arrests have been made as yet. I strongly condemn the shooting and every effort will made to apprehend the suspects‚" Tembe said.