Seven landscapers are in a serious condition after they were stung by a swarm of bees at a school in Maidstone‚ Tongaat‚ in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday morning.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesman Paul Herbst said that medics had responded to a school after it was reported that numerous workers had been stung by a swarm of bees.

“It is believed that whilst doing landscaping at the school‚ a bee hive was aggravated by the landscapers resulting in the attack.

“During the attack‚ the desperate workers poured petrol over themselves in an attempt to get rid of the bees‚” he said.

Herbst said that the injured workers were stabilised at the scene and transferred to a medical facilities for further care.