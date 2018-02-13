Post office to phase in payment of social grants from April 1

The South African Post Office (SAPO) will need time “to phase in” its services to take over the payment of social grants from 1 April 2018.

This is what representatives from the post office told Parliament’s portfolio committee on telecommunications and postal services on Tuesday.

Over 17 million social grants are currently being paid by Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) on behalf on the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA). The five-year contract which began in 2012 between CPS and SASSA was declared invalid by the Constitutional Court. But its invalidity was suspended until 31 March 2018 to allow for the continuation of the payment of grants and to give SASSA time to appoint a new service provider. Following interventions by government‚ the post office was awarded the contract to distribute grants‚ except for cash payments.